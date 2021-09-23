Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police say obstructed view causes a fatal accident

items.[0].image.alt
Cape Coral Police Department
Fatal accident Wednesday on SW 19th Street
Fatal Accident.png
Posted at 10:39 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 10:42:28-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash.

It happened Wednesday morning at 7:30am when police say, “A vehicle traveling eastbound on SW 19th Street slammed into the back of a parked vehicle, pinning a man between the two vehicles.”

Jaun Jose Jamie Franco later died from his injuries as a result of the collision.

Investigators say Franco was getting tools out of his truck when he was hit. The driver of the vehicle said he was unable to see due to window condensation combined with the sunrise glare.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4