Police say obstructed view causes a fatal accident

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash.

It happened Wednesday morning at 7:30am when police say, “A vehicle traveling eastbound on SW 19th Street slammed into the back of a parked vehicle, pinning a man between the two vehicles.”

Jaun Jose Jamie Franco later died from his injuries as a result of the collision.

Investigators say Franco was getting tools out of his truck when he was hit. The driver of the vehicle said he was unable to see due to window condensation combined with the sunrise glare.

