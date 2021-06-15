Two teens arrested for shooting in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — UPDATE 7:20 P.M.:

Police investigating shots fired on the 2800 block of NW 4th Ave., say no one was injured and two people are in custody.

Two 17-year-olds, Elisha Jerome Williams, of Lehigh Acres, and Dorian Cherrod Goode, of Fort Myers, are facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, against two victims, who had been sitting in a vehicle in the driveway.

Police say Goode pointed a firearm at the two victims and then fled on foot. The victim followed Goode and called the police. Goode retreated back into the home and the victim parked in front. Williams came out of the home and fired at the victim’s vehicle.

Residents are a little shaken up this evening after gun shots were fired in a Northwest Cape Coral neighborhood.

Authorities with the Cape Coral Police Department are on scene in the 2800 block of NW 4th Avenue. Cape Police say shots were fired at a home after a visitor and someone inside at the time had a disagreement. It happened shortly after noon, with gun shots sounding off near 4th Avenue.

According to police, authorities were called to the home because of the disturbance. They were not aware shots had been fired until they arrived on scene. Police say everyone inside the home was questioned.

Investigators are unsure how many shots were fired, however, they were seen walking in between homes with a metal detector. One neighbor’s fence has been left blown open, after a white SUV drove straight through it. The driver of the vehicle said someone was shooting at him. That’s when he drove through the person’s yard as a means to escape the shooter.

Authorities say there are no reported injuries and they were able to quickly find those involved. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue their investigation.

They say there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.