Police respond to gunshots in Cape Coral neighborhood

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Residents are a little shaken up this evening after gun shots were fired in a Northwest Cape Coral neighborhood.

Authorities with the Cape Coral Police Department are on scene in the 2800 block of NW 4th Avenue. Cape Police say shots were fired at a home after a visitor and someone inside at the time had a disagreement. It happened shortly after noon, with gun shots sounding off near 4th Avenue.

According to police, authorities were called to the home because of the disturbance. They were not aware shots had been fired until they arrived on scene. Police say everyone inside the home was questioned.

Investigators are unsure how many shots were fired, however, they were seen walking in between homes with a metal detector. One neighbor’s fence has been left blown open, after a white SUV drove straight through it. The driver of the vehicle said someone was shooting at him. That’s when he drove through the person’s yard as a means to escape the shooter.

Authorities say there are no reported injuries and they were able to quickly find those involved. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue their investigation.

They say there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.