Police provide tips on how to eliminate vehicle theft in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) was challenging the public to be #PartoftheSolution in keeping city streets free from crimes of opportunity.
FMPD says nearly all of their vehicle thefts are a result of keys or key fobs being left inside a vehicle.
Here are some tips police say can help keep your vehicle from becoming a target:
- Always hide your valuables from plain sight to avoid attracting thieves
- Never hide a second set of keys in or on your car. Extra keys can easily be found by thieves