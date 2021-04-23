Watch
Police provide tips on how to eliminate vehicle theft in Fort Myers

Preventing vehicle theft
Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 23, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) was challenging the public to be #PartoftheSolution in keeping city streets free from crimes of opportunity.

FMPD says nearly all of their vehicle thefts are a result of keys or key fobs being left inside a vehicle.

Here are some tips police say can help keep your vehicle from becoming a target:

  1. Always hide your valuables from plain sight to avoid attracting thieves
  2. Never hide a second set of keys in or on your car. Extra keys can easily be found by thieves

