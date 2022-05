CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police said the man and woman pictured below may have stolen a firearm from Target on Santa Barbara Blvd. South on May 25.

Cape Coral Police Department Facebook page Cape Coral police say these individuals are suspects of grand theft of a firearm. This is the vehicle they were seen in.

The Cape Coral Police Department is asking for help to identify both people.

Police are asking for anyone who has information on these individuals to call the sheriff’s office at 239-574-3223 or reach out to the Cape Coral Police Department on social media.