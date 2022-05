NORTH FORT MYERS, FLA — Southwest Florida Crimestoppers say they are looking for an armed robber at large.

Police say the suspect is accused of robbing the Rib City in North Fort Myers just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

SWFL Crimestoppers says if you know who this person please call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip at http://southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Your anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.