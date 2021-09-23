Police looking for a hit and run driver

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver.

It happened Thursday morning around 9:15 a.m at Ceitus Parkway and El Dorado Boulevard.

A child was found with serious facial contusions, and a broken passenger-side rearview mirror was found at the scene.

Officers say there are no witnesses to the incident, and the vehicle left the scene without stopping.

Based on the broken rearview mirror left behind, the vehicle is believed to be a GMC/Chevrolet light truck or SUV between the model years of 2000-2006. The color is unknown.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.