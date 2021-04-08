Police locate vehicle involved in hit and run

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE 4/12:

Thanks to community tips and #SeeSomethingSaySomething, investigators have located the 2010 blue vehicle involved in a hit and run versus pedestrian, that left a victim in critical condition.

UPDATE 4/9:

Fort Myers Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 2010 blue Hyundai Sonata that was involved in a hit and run accident at Fowler Street and Market Street in the early morning hours Thursday.

Police have identified the registered owner, 28-year-old, Gloria King, and are looking to conduct an interview with her about who may have been driving the vehicle on the morning of the accident.

Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle, or the registered owner, is asked to contact Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700 or to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers.

Any local body shops that may encounter this vehicle are also encouraged to call FMPD.

UPDATE (9:38 AM)-- The Fort Myers Police Department needs the public's held to find the vehicle responsible for hitting a person and leaving them in the middle of the street on Market Road this morning.

FMPD says the vehicle that fled the scene.

It was a 2010 Hyundai Sonata bearing FL tag IUNF68.

It is light blue, and it will have windshield damage along with possible front-end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fort Myers Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Fort Myers Police are investigating on Market Street in Fort Myers.

FMPD says they received a 911 call about someone laying in the middle of the street.

When police arrived, there was no suspect vehicle on the scene, but somebody was laying in the roadway.

The person was trauma alerted to the hospital.

FMPD investigated documented evidence and collected it in bags.

FMPD did not release any additional details regarding the incident.