Police investigating a suspected gunshot that hit a vehicle driving in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Jason Lambert says he was driving westbound on Veterans' Memorial Parkway in Cape Coral when he heard a thump come from his passenger side door.

Lambert told Fox 4, he thought it was no big deal until an off-duty police officer pointed out the potentially deadly details, hours after it had happened.

“He said, don't touch it, just get yourself a police report going and they will take it from there,” said Lambert. Lambert says he filed a police report with Cape Coral Police.

Fox 4 dug deeper and confirmed with police that the projectile in Lambert's door is suspected to be a bullet. The projectile pierced Lambert's passenger side door panel, thankfully not traveling through where it could have hit him.

“It feels like something, it confirms that something malicious may be going on. Just by looking at the dent pattern coming laterally like that,” said Lambert.

Lambert says he was the only one in the truck when this happened but he does have family here in Southwest Florida who have sat just on the other side of where that suspected bullet made contact.

“This road, all hours of the day, it’s the main thoroughfare in Cape Coral. What if they had their window down, what if someone had their window down or even not?... Maybe that thing would have gone right through a window and injured somebody if not worse,” said Lambert.

Cape Coral Police tells Fox 4 it is an active and open investigation and their major crimes unit is leading the way.