Police investigate shooting on Morado Street in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Fort Myers Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Morado Street. The shooting took place around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday near the corner of Hanson and Fowler Streets.

Our crew on the scene saw a man being taken to the hospital, but he appeared to be responsive. Morado Street was closed, but police have since reopened the roadway.

There is no further information at this time.