Police identify pet shop puppy thief, puppy safe

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE 6/8, 8:48 A.M.:

Fort Myers Police say the man has been identified and the puppy has been recovered safely.

Fort Myers Police are searching for a man who stole a 9-week-old Shih Tzu from a Fort Myers pet store.

Police say on June 5, the man walked into Pet Kingdom, 4650 S Cleveland Ave., just after 5 p.m., and took the dog out of its pen before putting it under his shirt and walking out.

The man is described as white, with a large build and tattoos on his arms. He was wearing a blue Florida Gator's hat and a green t-shirt. He may have been driving a white sedan with a paper tag on it.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Fort Myers Police or Crime Stoppers.