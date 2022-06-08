Watch
Police have man record warning for illegal dumpers after catching him in the act

(Originally posted by North Port Police on Youtube) - Police catch a man preparing to illegally dump trash and make him record a warning for anyone else considering the same crime.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jun 08, 2022
North Port police are trying an interesting tactic to prevent illegal dumping in their area — having the culprit record a video warning others not to try the same thing.

Police tweeted a video explaining they recently "rolled up on someone looking to dump in the Yorkshire area."

The man, whose face is blurred throughout the video, tells the rest of the story in his own words:

"If I were you, I would not dump in North Port, Florida," the man says. "There is cops out here everywhere. They have cameras, they have dogs; they will catch you in a heartbeat.

"They will not even hesitate to arrest you with a felony for dumping one leaf of debris," he continues. "Don't mess around out here. These guys are serious about their jobs and they do it well."

The police department said they were able to stop the man before offloading any debris; the pictures in their video appear to be from existing debris in the area.

"Don't risk a felony to save a few bucks," the department says in their own caption. "Dump at the dump."

