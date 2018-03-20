Police: Four people arrested for drug charges in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla.-- Police in Punta Gorda have arrested four people, on multiple drug related charges.

On Sunday, March 18th, 2018, police arrested Robert Nicholas, Joanne Dacus, Deborah Stakenas, and Willie Jones. They were all charged with possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Nicholas and Dacus are also facing charges of amphetamine trafficking.

The arrests happened at a home on Roma Court, which is off Aqui Esta Drive.

Long time neighbors have seen the gradual transformation of the house, from a family home to what they call a drug house.

"It became increasingly unusual for one car after another to come back and forth to this house and it had to do with drugs" says neighbor Joe Fasulo.

Neighbors say the people inside the home home usually kept to themselves. the only complaints in the past were noise violations.