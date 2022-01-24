Police find a 14-year-old boy locked in shed by father and his girlfriend

ARCADIA, Fla. — The Arcadia Police Department got a call about a 14 year-old boy who was locked in a shed on Friday, January 24, 2022.

Once the police showed up at the home of Harry Richard Shoemaker and his girlfriend Jennifer Ann Hines located at 311 N Arcadia Avenue, they saw a DCF investigator who led them to the shed.

In the police reports the shed was small with a bed, food, trash, and tools everywhere. There was also a bucket with what appeared to be human waste in it.

When the police showed up at the location the parents were not home.

The child said it sleeps in the shed every night and is locked inside it.

He said he had been in the shed for a few hours before the police showed up and that being locked in the shed was regular.

The child was then transported to the Arcadia Police Department.

Upon interviewing the child, Captain Jones discovered that the child had a packet of pistachios to eat the whole day.

The police reports say the girlfriend was the one who initially wanted the boy to be locked up.

Eventually, the father allowed it.

There used to be a room in the home where the boy was locked in, but when they got to the shed, the boy was forced to stay there.

In the police report, The father of the boy and his girlfriend have been charged with "Aggravated child abuse".

