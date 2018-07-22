UPDATE: Brooke has been located.

Brooke has been located safe. Thanks to all who retweeted! — Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) July 22, 2018

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CAPE CORAL, Fla. ---- Cape Coral Police are seeking information on the whereabouts on a missing Cape Coral girl.

Brooke Matson,16, is described as a white female, 5'2",115lbs, with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Brooke was last seen at the 400 block of Northeast 24th Avenue on Saturday at approximately 4 p.m., leaving the area on foot. According to investigators with Cape Coral Police Department, a short time later Brooke's family received a strange message from an unknown number suggesting the Brooke may be in danger.

Brooke was last seen wearing a heather gray short sleeve polo shirt, dark denim capri pants, black sneakers and carrying a tan/pink rectangular purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223 or 911 immediately.