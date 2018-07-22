Police locate missing Cape Coral girl

12:38 PM, Jul 22, 2018
2:56 PM, Jul 22, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: Brooke has been located.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CAPE CORAL, Fla. ---- Cape Coral Police are seeking information on the whereabouts on a missing Cape Coral girl. 

Brooke Matson,16, is described as a white female, 5'2",115lbs, with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Brooke was last seen at the 400 block of Northeast 24th Avenue on Saturday at approximately 4 p.m., leaving the area on foot. According to investigators with Cape Coral Police Department, a short time later Brooke's family received a strange message from an unknown number suggesting the Brooke may be in danger. 

Brooke was last seen wearing a heather gray short sleeve polo shirt, dark denim capri pants, black sneakers and carrying a tan/pink rectangular purse. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223 or 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top