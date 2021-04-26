Police confirm one child shot and killed another in Fort Myers parking lot over the weekend

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE 4/28, 11 A.M.:

The shooting that occurred on April 25, at approximately 7:15 p.m., at 3513 Fowler Street, was a tragedy where one child under 10 years old accidentally discharged a handgun and shot another child under 10 years old. One of the children succumbed to their injuries and the other was medically treated and released. The Fort Myers Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating who introduced the firearm into the vehicle.

Fort Myers Police Officers responded to the parking lot of 3513 Fowler Street about a shooting that occurred on April 25th.

FMPD says two juveniles were transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, one of which was trauma alert.

One of the juveniles succumbed to the injuries of the firearm discharge. The other was released after treatment.

These simple steps may prevent needless and tragic injury or death so often associated with the careless storage and handling of firearms.

FMPD provided some tips to avoid a tragedy such as this:

• Never store or handle a loaded firearm in the home. Tragedy can occur in only one instance of negligence.

• Keep a trigger-locking device on the firearm, in addition to keeping it locked away, as an additional safety factor. There is no such thing as overemphasizing firearm safety.

• Lock firearms and ammunition in separate locations. This is a good backup precaution.

• Never point a firearm at anyone, loaded or unloaded. Too often the unintentional discharge of guns, even those believed to be unloaded, has killed or wounded innocent persons.

• Educate everyone in the home about firearms safety — especially children. Firearms are not toys. Emphasize the danger in, and outside, the home. Give reinforcement training frequently.