Police: Child shown porn at unlicensed daycare

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- A mother says her 5-year-old child was shown pornography at a daycare in Cape Coral.

Cape Coral Police arrested 66-year-old Felipe Cruz Hernandez after a child told her mother he showed her pornography on his cell phone. A police report stated he also made a sexual gesture at the child.

The incident happened at an in-home daycare at 1228 Southeast 21st Place. The Florida Department of Children and Families said the daycare was not licensed. "We have opened a child protection investigation and a licensing investigation into the concerning allegations at the unlicensed home daycare," a DCF representative said.

Neighbors were shocked at the allegations, telling 4 In Your Corner reporters dozens of children are dropped off at the home every day. Some fear there were more children victimized. "There's always cars coming in and out. I would say easily 10 to 15 kids are in there every day," one neighbor said.

Cruz Hernandez is a relative of the home owners, and was apparently visiting from Cuba. According to the report, children at the daycare called him "Popo." He was charged with Lewd and Lascivious Molestation on a victim less than 12 years old, and showing a minor obscene material.