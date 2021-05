CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Police Athletic League is hosting a summer camp.

There will be two sessions available for kids:

Session 1: July 12-16 from 8 am to 3 pm.

Session 2: July 19-23 from 8 am to 3 pm.

Parents wishing to sign their kids up can register at Cape PAL on Facebook or by clicking here, just locate the 2021 Summer Camp Guide.