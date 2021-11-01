Police asking for help identifying three men who stole money from a gaming machine in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three men have been caught on security camera stealing $2,000 from a gaming machine at, The Hideaway Bar in downtown Fort Myers back on October 16.

Fort Myers Police Department sent Fox 4 security footage that shows three men walking into the bar and huddling around the gaming machine.

At one point in the video, you see one of the suspects reach towards the machine and pull something out.

Trish Routte, with SWFL Crime Stoppers, told Fox 4 this is not a crime they see very often.

“Somebody is going to recognize these guys because we believe they have been in there before,” said Routte.

Crime Stoppers is working closely with the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), hoping that an anonymous tip will lead to an arrest.

FMPD says the suspects are wanted in a Grand Theft investigation, a crime that carries with it a felony charge plus details that may help investigators narrow their search.

“You gotta have a little bit of knowledge about that. There is probably a good chance that once we find out who these guys are, that we are going to find out that they have done something similar if not exactly the same before. That’s just not common knowledge. That’s not something that most people would just walk in and go, hey I know how to get the money out of this thing,” said Routte.

Routte told Fox 4 that she believes the three suspects have been to the bar in the past, and are asking other customers to come forward.

Crime Stoppers said crimes like this are rare in Southwest Florida and if anyone has information they are asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers or the Fort Myers Police Department.

Fort Myers Police Department: (239) 321-7700 Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers: (800) 780-8477.

“This is an example of how patrons of businesses can make a difference. If something doesn't just doesn’t feel right, tell somebody,” said Routte.