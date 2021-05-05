Watch
Police arrest two as investigation continues for shooting at Ford St. and Market St. in Fort Myers

One person shot, receiving treatment
Fort Myers Police have arrested two men from Fort Myers in connection with a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Ford and Market Streets last night. One person was shot and is being treated at Lee Memorial Hospital.
Ford and Market Streets shooting
Posted at 8:52 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 22:38:58-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE 5/5:
ACONOMIE.jpg
Aconomie Davis

Aconomie Davis is facing charges of Possession of a Weapon or Ammo by a Convicted Felon.

Keondrick.jpg
Keondrick Anderson

Keondrick Anderson is facing charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon Unlicensed Electric Weapon or Device.

Police say this is still a very active investigation and ask anyone with information to call Fort Myers Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Police are investigating a shooting at Ford Street and Market Street in Fort Myers. One person was shot and taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Myers Police or Crime Stoppers.

