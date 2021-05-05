Police arrest two as investigation continues for shooting at Ford St. and Market St. in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE 5/5:

Fort Myers Police have arrested two men from Fort Myers in connection with a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Ford and Market Streets last night. One person was shot and is being treated at Lee Memorial Hospital.

LCSO Aconomie Davis

Aconomie Davis is facing charges of Possession of a Weapon or Ammo by a Convicted Felon.

LCSO Keondrick Anderson

Keondrick Anderson is facing charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon Unlicensed Electric Weapon or Device.

Police say this is still a very active investigation and ask anyone with information to call Fort Myers Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

