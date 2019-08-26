Police arrest Brazilian woman for prostitution at Naples hotel

NAPLES, Fla. -- Undercover detectives have arrested a Brazilian woman for prostitution at a Naples hotel.

The arrest was made Friday afternoon at the LaQuinta Inn on 5th Avenue South.

According to Naples Police, 24-year-old Karolyne Gomez of Las Vegas met with an undercover officer at the hotel and negotiated $250 in exchange for sexual intercourse.

The detective gave Gomez the $250 before the Naples Crime Suppression Team entered the room and took Gomez into custody.

She remains in the Naples Jail Center on one count of prostitution.

