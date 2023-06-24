'Pole Vault in the Plaza' returns to Mercato, Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — The second annual Pole Vault in the Plaza returned to Mercato in Naples, all day Saturday.

The event was started by two Naples residents and life-long friends Kayden Cecil and Simon Weardon. More than 60 athletes participated, including some of the top-ranked vaulters in the nation.

Pole Vault in the Plaza is a USA Track & Field sanctioned event, making those who compete eligible for National and World Records.

Festivities, including a live DJ and drinks, will take place along Strada Place while the event runs through 6 p.m.