Plywood sheets stolen from construction site in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says 40 sheets of plywood were stolen from a construction site on NW 4th Place between April 10th and 12th.
In a Tweet, Crime Stoppers says a suspicious person was seen driving an older white Chevrolet 3500 pickup with a red hood.
If you have any information, you can call crime stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 (TIPS).
