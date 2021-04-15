Plywood sheets stolen from construction site in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says 40 sheets of plywood were stolen from a construction site on NW 4th Place between April 10th and 12th.

In a Tweet, Crime Stoppers says a suspicious person was seen driving an older white Chevrolet 3500 pickup with a red hood.

If you have any information, you can call crime stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 (TIPS).