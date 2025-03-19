LEE CO, Fla. — When we think of plastic surgery, we might think of cosmetic procedures, but that's not all it's limited to. Doctor Joshua Lampert owns Lampert MD Plastic Surgery and he's looking to broaden his charity efforts to mothers in Southwest Florida.

"I was getting some messages on social media from patients who had needed reconstructive surgery, but didn't have the means, or were under insured and had no financial means for the surgeries. One of them had put a post or a DM [direct message] that said I can't afford the surgery I really needed. I'm in so much pain," he said.

In honor of his late mother Adele Lynn Lampert, he's hosting an event called A.L.L. For Moms.

Many different types of surgeries can be performed on the day of the event. He can perform implant removals, c-section scar revision, cancer, burn, or breast reconstruction.

"My mother was always so proud of my charitable surgeries that I had participated in and she used to brag about that more than anything else I have done as a surgeon," he said.

Dr. Lampert explains when the deadline will be:

Plastic surgeon offers free surgeries to SWFL patients

If you want to apply the window is quickly closing. The people selected will undergo their surgeries close to Mother's Day on May 21st.

Click hereto apply.