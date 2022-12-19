Pink Shell Resort opens up to locals and relief workers

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A sign of progress in Fort Myers Beach as the town continues to rebuild post Hurricane Ian.

The iconic Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina is partially reopening more than 40 guest rooms on Monday.

The partial reopening is a huge win for the resort as they’ve worked hard to get it reopened not only to be back in business, but to help with local relief efforts by providing a place to stay on Estero Island.

For now the resort said they will only be opening their Captiva Villas Building. The building is home to 43 guest rooms plus it has a restaurant to feed guests.

It is going to be awhile until the resorts opens up to tourists. Accommodations will only be available for relief workers, construction workers, contractors, insurance adjusters and local residents.

This is to help the community with rebuilding the island. Those who lost their homes or are in town helping with relief efforts will have an option to stay on the island.

The resort said it will also help bring back some of the employees of the resort.

It’s still a long road ahead but the Pink Shell Resort said there are plans for a complete renovation of the property with the goal of welcoming back guests at the end of 2024.

For those who are able to stay at the resort, there is no beach access and amenities are unavailable.

Elevators are also unavailable at this time. The Captiva Building is a 7 floor building so it is important for guests to keep that in mind.

Although amenities aren’t available the Pink Shell said guests will be comfortable as they’ve worked hard to get their rooms ready to accept

guests.

The Captiva guest rooms will be available by reservation only and require a two-night minimum stay.

For more information about reservations, please call (855) 582-2904 or email bookings@boykin.com.

Additional information and regular updates on the resort’s recovery efforts are available at PinkShell.com

