ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed in the line of duty during a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg. A suspect has been taken into custody.

PCSO said Deputy Hartwick will be transported to the Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home in Tarpon Springs this evening.