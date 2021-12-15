Pine Manor Community structure fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The South Trail Fire Department was dispatched to the Pine Manor community around 7:44 p.m. due to a structure fire.

When units arrived to the scene, there were met with heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the duplex. The fire was extinguished quickly with assistance from the Iono McGregor Fire District and Lee County Public Safety. The people inside of the duplex self evacuated and were confirmed to be safe.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but it started in the bathroom. The Red Cross was called to assist those who were living in the two units. The back unit sustained heavier damage than the front, but both will need extensive repairs.