Pine Island Treasure Capr'n Cons Fish House is still open

LEE COUNTY, Fla — This Pine Island Treasure is under contract for sale but locals who hate to see it go.

Social media is buzzing about Capt’n Cons Fish House and people say the restaurants days could be numbered. We wanted to know if that was true, so I went out to Bokeelia to see for myself.

Sunday afternoon, the doors of Capt’n Cons were open, and customers were enjoying themselves.

Marion Clark’s been visiting the island since the eighties and says she doesn’t want to lose the historic site.

“Look out the window, there’s no place. This is the last bastion of old Florida, that’s left in Florida. This island and much of the things such as Capt’n Cons that’s why we want to keep some of this.” She said.

The fish house has been around since the early nineteen-hundred’s and it used to be a post office.

Jenny Wray helps manage the restaurant and tells us parts of the building are protected registered historical sites which has stopped sales from going through before.

“We always get nervous and it always falls through. But it’s been many many years, I’d say at least fifteen or more that it’s been for sale. We’re kind of worried but we’re open for business, we are not planning on closing,” she said.

They made it through the pandemic, difficult economies and even ghost tales in the past. But Wray says they won’t just disappear.

“We will never ghost our customers, we’ll never ghost the community,” she said.

There is a deal on the table that is set for august twelfth. Even if the sale goes through the restaurant should have sixty more days close up shop.

So, for all you folks on social media, Capt’n Cons is open for business and managers say if anything changes, you’ll be the first to know. In the meantime, if you are thinking about coming out here, guests tell us, try the clam chowder.

