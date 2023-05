HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pine Island Fire Control District responded to reports of a brush fire off Masters Landing Drive.

The call came in around 2:15 a.m. in Saint James City.

Pine Island Fire Control District

When crews arrived on the scene they found a vehicle and multiple mulch piles on fire.

The fire was quickly contained and crews are continuing to monitor for any additional hot spots.

The Pine Island Fire and Control District say there were no injuries reported.