Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pilot seriously injured in Venice helicopter crash

352802578_568978088742697_3562950668375043257_n.jpg
Venice Police Department
352802578_568978088742697_3562950668375043257_n.jpg
352677472_568977952076044_801593226459406171_n.jpg
Posted at 4:35 PM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 16:35:54-04

VENICE, Fla. — The pilot of a small helicopter was seriously injured after crashing into a fence Saturday morning.

According to the Venice Police Department, the helicopter crashed into the fence between Venice Municipal Airport and the Airport Festival Grounds around 11:30 a.m.

The pilot, who was the only occupant, is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Airport management is on scene and working with the Federal Aviation Administration.

No events were scheduled at the festival grounds this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW TIMES FOR SHERRI AND JHUD!