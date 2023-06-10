Pilot seriously injured in Venice helicopter crash

VENICE, Fla. — The pilot of a small helicopter was seriously injured after crashing into a fence Saturday morning.

According to the Venice Police Department, the helicopter crashed into the fence between Venice Municipal Airport and the Airport Festival Grounds around 11:30 a.m.

The pilot, who was the only occupant, is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Airport management is on scene and working with the Federal Aviation Administration.

No events were scheduled at the festival grounds this weekend.