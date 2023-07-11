Pickleball players serving-up as dangerous heat reigns in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Tuesday, dangerous heat in Southwest Florida had Cape Coral Pickleball players looking for ways to stay cool, while still serving-up heat on the court.

Lee Health told Fox 4 they have been seeing patients for health concerns surrounding the heat in several of its Emergency Departments especially in the last week.

Leigh Daniels said he likes to play at Joe Stonis Park in Cape Coral and said the heat does not go unnoticed.

“If the wind is not blowing it really burns on ya. I wear a neck gator that i soak in water to help I put an ice cube under my tongue,” said Daniels.

Other players like Tom Hord said the heat can not only become a health concern, but was messing his game up as well.

Leigh Daniels said players have to look out for each other during these summer scorchers.

“We had an incident about a week ago a guy had a heat stroke,” said Daniels.

Daniels said that man was transported to a local hospital and said he is okay, but uses that story as a reminder for his fellow picklers.

“You cannot hydrate enough after two games I'll drink an entire 17 oz of water,” said Daniels.

