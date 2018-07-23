Pick-up truck catches on fire in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla.-- Lee County Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are working to figure out what caused this pick-up truck fire.

Viewer, Kendra Bott sent in these dramatic photos.

Deputies got the call just after 6:30 A.M. Enterprise Parkway, near Luckett Road and I-75. Tice firefighters tell four in your corner the fire was put out, and no one was hurt.

The truck was parked outside a building supply company.