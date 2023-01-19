Watch Now
Photographer takes underwater selfie with manatee

Michael Patrick O'Neill
While photographing manatees earlier today in a North Florida spring, this young fella came and climbed over my shoulder. I turned my camera quickly around and took a few selfies. It's illegal for a person to touch a manatee, but if the manatee touches you.
Manatee Snuggles
An underwater photographer here in Florida was in heaven during a recent photo shoot.

Michael Patrick O'Neill was snapping some images of manatees in a North Florida spring when this manatee calf came and snuggled up over his shoulder.

It's Illegal to touch manatees in the state since they are a protected species.

So what happens when one comes up to your camera?

O'Neill decided to take a quick selfie.

He has been taking photographs for more than 30 years.

He just put together a new book called "Meet Me Underwater, A Photographic Celebration of Florida's Aquatic Wonders".

