Photographer takes underwater selfie with manatee

An underwater photographer here in Florida was in heaven during a recent photo shoot.

Michael Patrick O'Neill was snapping some images of manatees in a North Florida spring when this manatee calf came and snuggled up over his shoulder.

It's Illegal to touch manatees in the state since they are a protected species.

So what happens when one comes up to your camera?

O'Neill decided to take a quick selfie.

He has been taking photographs for more than 30 years.

He just put together a new book called "Meet Me Underwater, A Photographic Celebration of Florida's Aquatic Wonders".