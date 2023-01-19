Photographer takes underwater selfie with manatee

An underwater photographer here in Florida was in heaven during a recent photo shoot.
Michael Patrick O'Neill was snapping some images of manatees in a North Florida spring when this manatee calf came and snuggled up over his shoulder.
It's Illegal to touch manatees in the state since they are a protected species.
So what happens when one comes up to your camera?
O'Neill decided to take a quick selfie.
He has been taking photographs for more than 30 years.
He just put together a new book called "Meet Me Underwater, A Photographic Celebration of Florida's Aquatic Wonders".