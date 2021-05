GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — The Glades County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) says their phone lines are currently down and are working to resolve the issue.

On Thursday, GCSO posted on their Facebook page saying they are currently unable to receive incoming or make outgoing calls at their non-emergency number.

At this time, callers are asked to contact them at their temporary number, 863-885-4746.

911 is still functioning properly and should be used for all emergency calls.

