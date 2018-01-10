Pharmacy offering in-store flu testing

One pharmacy has a flu test that might make life easier for those who come down with the flu.

Cypress Pharmacy in Fort Myers offers in-store flu and strep testing for $40 per test. People won't have to wait long for the results.

"Within about a minute, it'll give you back a positive test," said T.J. DePaola, a pharmacist at Cypress Pharmacy.

The pharmacy will call the patient's physician if the test results are positive in order to find out the appropriate prescription. The test will save patients a trip to their doctor's office.

"Just go straight to the pharmacy," said DePaola. "Get tested for the flu and then get your prescription," he added.

Cypress Pharmacy says the testing could help families because of the spike of flu cases they've seen this year.

"This is one of the busiest flu seasons we've seen in the last ten years," said DePaola. "It's also a very tough strain of flu," he added.

DePaola believes the test is the future of medicine because it helps lighten the workload for doctors.

"This time of year with as much flu cases their seeing, it can take up to 2 hours to see a provider," said DePaola.

He says patients who get tested in-store won't have as long of a wait time.

"They're in and out within a half hour with the medication," said DePaola. "It saves them a trip to the doctor's office," he added.