Pfizer boosters available for ages 16 and older at Lee Health

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Lee County Health has announced that COVID-19 booster shots are available for people 16 and older.

Falgun Patel, owner and pharmacist of Castillo's Pharmacy in Cape Coral said his business receives 1,000 doses of the Pfizer booster shot each day. Lee County recently announced the Pfizer vaccine is now available for people 16 and older who have received their second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago.

Patel said he's already seen quite a bit of foot traffic.

"I mean we have a lot of patients looking for boosters," Patel said.

Patel said he believes booster doses can provide an extra layer of protection against the coronavirus, especially against the new omicron variant which is already in the state.

“The first two doses has the immunity that the CDC says which 6 to 8 months which lasts a certain period of time and so it’s important to get the booster shot," Patel said.

There is no cost for the vaccine and the booster dose does not have to be same vaccine brand as your initial vaccination. But those people ages 16 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer booster.

"They don’t know how long the immunity will last but I am sure it will last 1 or 2 years after the booster," Patel said.

Lee County Health leaders said they are accepting appointments right now.