Petition started in hopes of preventing zoning changes in Golden Gate Estates

COLLIER CO., Fla. — New apartments could be on the horizon for Golden Gate Estates.

But people living nearby aren’t too keen on the idea. One man has started a petition and gathered signatures in hopes of pumping the breaks on the plans.

The person behind that petition, Chad Everett, tells Fox 4 News he has about 1,500 signatures. Everett said he started the petition about a week and a half ago. The Collier County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on the zoning changes today during their regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m.

That vote could see the construction of 400 residential units as well as 150,000 square-feet of commercial development. Something Everett says many across Golden Gate don’t want to see.

Everett says he feels as though the elected officials for the county are not listening to the voices of the community.

"It’s Collier County property which, we thought, would be a library or something that the community could use," he says. "Maybe where we don’t have to go into town to get our driver’s license or pay taxes or whatever it might be, but community use. When I went to the meeting and found that out, I was appalled.”

Fox 4 also spoke with William McDaniel, board member and representative for District 5- the district that this sector falls under. He says the board “considers all public feedback” and will “make a comment during the meeting.”

The Collier County planning commission will be meeting at 9:00 this morning. You can watch that meeting online right here or on the county's Facebook page here.