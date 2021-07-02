Pet Supermarket and The U.S. War Dogs Association partner for 6th annual fundraiser

WFTXF — In support of our nation’s canine military heroes, Pet Supermarket and The United States War Dogs Association are partnering for the sixth annual in-store fundraiser to raise funds for military dogs.

Throughout July, Pet Supermarket stores will be selling themed pet bandanas for $5 and will donate 100% of the proceeds from sales to the U.S. War Dogs Association.

“This fundraiser is just one of the ways we show our appreciation to the four-legged heroes that serve and protect our country,” said Nicol Russell, the vice president of store operations at Pet Supermarket. “We are thrilled to support an organization that is dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of U.S. military working dogs.”

Donations will be used by the U.S. War Dogs Association to fund and support a variety of programs and caretaking needs including purchasing supplies like goggles and cooling vests for dogs on active duty, securing medications for retired dogs, transporting veteran dogs back to the U.S. after their service, as well as helping veteran dogs find permanent homes and ensuring that fallen canine soldiers are properly memorialized.

“The majority of my 20-year military career was dedicated to the Military Working Dogs program. I know firsthand just how much the donations and community’s support can really impact the lives of these canine service members during and after their military service,” said Chris Willingham, president of The United States War Dogs Association.