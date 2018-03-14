Pet of the week: Scarlet

LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- You and your dog can walk to support those who are fighting cancer at "Bark for Life."

The Gulf Coast Humane Society will be at the event this Sunday, March 18, which benefits the American Cancer Society.

"Bark for Life" will be at the Coconut Point in Estero from 11 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon. It's a non-competitive walk for dogs and their owners.

The purpose of the walk is to raise funds and awareness for the fight against cancer. There will also be demos, contests, vendors and games.

Our pet of the week this week is Scarlet. She is a 2-year-old mountain cur mix breed. The GCHS says she is very active friendly.

For more information, visit the GCHS website.