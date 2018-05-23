Pet of the week: Chloe

LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- You can take your dog to meet and mingle with other pets at the Butterfly Estates.

On Friday, May 25, The Gulf Coast Humane Society is hosting their Pet Walk at the Butterfly Estates in Downtown Fort Myers, from 6 until 8 p.m.

The event will have booths, vendors, giveaways and beach-themed photo opportunities. Pet Walk is on the fourth Friday of every month.

Our pet of the week is Chloe, a 4-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix. She's 24 pounds, which is a perfect fit for someone who lives in a condo with pet weight restrictions.

Isabella, a Pitbull mix we featured as our pet of the week, is still looking for a home. For more information on how to adopt a pet, go to the GCHS website.