Pet of the week: Carla

LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- You can dress your pet in pirate gear for a good cause.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society's pirate pugfest is on Saturday, March 24. It will take place at the Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers from 11 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.

Although the name is pugfest, GCHS says all breeds are welcome. A $10 donation allows dogs to enter a costume contest. The top three best dressed dogs will win prizes. Dog owners can also enter a costume contest.

There will be other activities like "bobbing for cannon balls," "walking the plank," a special trick competition, silent auction and obstacle course. All proceeds from the pugfest will benefit the GCHS.

