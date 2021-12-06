Pet given oxygen after Cape Coral house fire

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two cats and a dog were rescued from a house fire Monday morning.

Cape Coral firefighters responded to a home on the 200 block of SE 31st Terrace around 8:30 a.m.

According to the American Red Cross, seven units responded to find flames coming from the garage and smoke throughout the home.

The home's resident was able to get out safely but told crews the three animals were still inside.

While the dog made it out of the home on its own and one cat was rescued, the second cat was found later during the fight against the flames. The Red Cross said the cat was given oxygen. It is currently not clear if the animal survived.

LCEC crews cut power to the home after a downed line landed on a metal pool cage.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with the aftermath of the fire.

Crews say the fire started in the garage, but the cause is still under investigation.

