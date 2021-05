LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Crime Stoppers is looking for two individuals who are persons of interest in a grand theft of a water system.

The theft occurred on the 1600 block of Floyd Avenue South in Lehigh Acres.

If you can identify them, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

If an arrest is made based on your tip, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Submit anonymous tips to 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or visit southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.