People encouraged to sign up for free blue tarp program

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is encouraging people to sign up for the blue tarp program.

So far about 20,000 people have signed up to have the temporary roof installed in their homes.

Operation Blue Tarp is a free program that is offered through FEMA.

You can sign up online here or you can visit one of their mobile sign-up clinics.

There are five different locations where you can sign up for the program and sign a right of entry document that allows the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to come to your house and install a blue tarp.

The initial sign-up window will conclude on October 23rd.

This is a free service to homeowners, these blue tarps are only a temporary fix, but they protect your home and allow you to stay in your home while recovering from the storm.