Pedestrian killed on US 27 in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Highlands County yesterday around 8:18 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV was traveling north on US 27, approaching an intersection. The pedestrian was standing on the east shoulder of US 27 and began to walk west, entering the northbound lane. The front of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian came to rest on the northbound lane of US 27, and the SUV came to a controlled stop on the east shoulder.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. FHP said the incident is still under investigation.