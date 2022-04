HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 27-year-old man was struck on State Road 29 Saturday morning.

Troopers say the pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle on State Road 29 near F Road around 4 a.m.

They believe the victim was walking on the shoulder of the road when investigators believe the man “either fell or laid down”.

The man died at the scene and the vehicle that hit him fled from the area.