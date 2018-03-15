Pedestrian hit by SUV in North Port Thursday morning

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Police are investigating a crash on Tamiami Trail in North Port after a pedestrian was hit by an SUV early Thursday morning.

North Port Police say the southbound lanes of U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail are down to one lane in the area of Tuscola Boulevard, near the Lowe’s store.

One person was hit by a car and trauma alerted to the hospital.

The Fox 4 crew at the scene reports that police were seen measuring a skid mark at the scene approximately 100 feet long.

Police are warning drivers to avoid the area is possible. They also warn onlookers may cause issues in the northbound lanes as well.

