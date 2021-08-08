Peace River Wildlife Center to host fundraising event

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Peace River Wildlife Center (PRWC) is hosting their Fur, Feathers and Food fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

The fundraiser will include carnival games, food, a photo booth and live music.

Admission is free and with a $10 donation per person, you can get access to all activities including food. The event is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ponce de Leon Park facility located at 3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy.

“Annually, it costs PRWC $90,000 to feed patient and resident native wildlife," Callie Stahl, Executive Director of the PRWC said. "The Fur, Feathers & Food event is a fun way to raise funds to cover the center’s food costs."

Highlights of the day include a photo booth with PRWC educational animals like Luna, a rare leucistic screech owl. The Calusa Nature Center of Fort Myers will also bring a baby alligator and a variety of non-venomous snake species to educate visitors about Florida’s reptiles. Musical performers include the Tin Can Tourist Band and Terry Dotson.

Attendees are invited to tour PRWC and meet the residents like Spirit the fish crow.

The center will also host a giving challenge online from Aug. 20, 2021 to Aug. 22, 20201. If you would like to support the center, you can donate by visiting prwildlife.org. An anonymous donor will match up to $25,000 for all donations received both online and during the fundraiser.

For more information about the event, visit PRWC's website, call (941) 637-3830 or email peaceriverwildlife@yahoo.com.