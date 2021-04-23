PB&J Food Drive collects over 4 tons of supplies for those in need in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A total of 8,131.5 pounds of PB&J donations were collected by Community Cooperative, a non-profit in Fort Myers.

These lunchtime favorites are a result of their 2021 Peanut Butter & Jelly Food Drive.

On April 21, over four tons of PB&J donations were dropped off at the Community Cooperative's weigh-in.

Incredibly, this equates to 128,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the community.

In a press release, Community Cooperative said peanut butter and jelly are some of the most frequently requested items at mobile food pantries because it is kid-friendly, shelf-stable and protein-rich.

The non-profit says supplies are already in the hands of those who need them and were distributed through Community Cooperative’s mobile food pantry.

Tracey Galloway, CEO of Community Cooperative gave credit to those who donated and made the food drive such a success.

“Our community helped spread the love in a big way through generous support of this year’s PB&J drive, and we are incredibly thankful for the many individuals, businesses, community groups, and even entire neighborhoods that made it possible,” said Galloway.

This year’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Food Drive is also a nod to Community Cooperative’s late founder Sam Galloway Jr., who began the Soup Kitchen 37 years ago by handing out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches after church in downtown Fort Myers to people who needed food.

