CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Utilities Department says someone has taken payments from the outside payment box.

The box is located on the East Port Environmental Campus, 25550 Harbor View Road in Port Charlotte.

If you deposited a payment into the box any time after 2 p.m. Friday, April 16 until today, Monday, April 19, please contact Utilities Customer Service at 941-764-4300 or CCUSupport@CharlotteCountyFL.gov to confirm they have received your payment.